Neeses—Alton Dow Atkins, Jr., 73, of Neeses passed away on September 16th, 2019.

Alton (Al a.k.a. Pops) was born on August 18th, 1946 in Latta, S.C. He was the son of the late Alton Dow Atkins Sr. and Novis May Jeffcoat Atkins. He was employed at Atkins Brothers Inc. and V.C Summer Nuclear Plant. He was a 33rd degree Master Mason. He attended Livingston United Methodist Church.

Survivors include daughters Lisa Axson (Jim) of North, Connie A. Rice of Livingston, Marion Atkins (Kay) of Neeses, and Jody Atkins (April). Nine grandchildren, Ashley and Rebecca Axson, Austin Rice, Alton and Karrie Atkins, Alexis, Sara, Lilly, and Dalton Atkins. He is also survived by brothers E.B Atkins of St. Matthews and Pearce (Debbie) Atkins of Gilbert and a sister Ruth (Jeryll) Livingston of Cordova, and a special friend Sandra Nettles of Springfield.

A memorial service will be held at The Atkins River House, 2662 Whetstone Rd., North S.C. (Poole’s Mill) on Sunday September 22nd from 3-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.

