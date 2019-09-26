2019-DR-17-238 SC DSS vs. Reyna Calihera & José D. Sandoval-Gomez

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE FAMILY COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF DILLON

DOCKET NO. 2019-DR-17-238

South Carolina Department of Social Services

Plaintiff

vs.

Reyna Calihua

José D. Sandoval – Gomez

Defendants

IN THE INTEREST OF:

A minor child

A minor child, DOB:1/10/2008

DOB: 09/30/2009

Minors Under the Age of 18

TO THE DEFENDANT: José S. Sandoval-Gomez, ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Michael A. Brooks, at his office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Michael A. Brooks

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 1307

Dillon, SC 29536

(843) 627-7054

September 23, 2019.

