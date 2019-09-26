SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
IN THE FAMILY COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY OF DILLON
DOCKET NO. 2019-DR-17-238
South Carolina Department of Social Services
Plaintiff
vs.
Reyna Calihua
José D. Sandoval – Gomez
Defendants
IN THE INTEREST OF:
A minor child
A minor child, DOB:1/10/2008
DOB: 09/30/2009
Minors Under the Age of 18
TO THE DEFENDANT: José S. Sandoval-Gomez, ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Michael A. Brooks, at his office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Michael A. Brooks
Attorney for Plaintiff
P. O. Box 1307
Dillon, SC 29536
(843) 627-7054
September 23, 2019.
2019-DR-17-238 SC DSS vs. Reyna Calihera & José D. Sandoval-Gomez
