Veteran Of The Year Nominations Sought

DILLON COUNTY, SC VETERANS ORGANIZATION

NOMINATION FOR THE

DILLON COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Application “MUST BE TURNED IN” to the Dillon County Veterans Affairs Office by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019. Direct any inquiries to 843-774-3294, or email at …[email protected]

The “NOMINEE” must have served on active duty for the time period specified in any branch of the U.S. Military Armed Forces. This includes “Federally Activated (not by state) National Guard and other Reserve Members. Discharge “ MUST HAVE BEEEN UNDER CONDITIONS OTHER THAN DISHONORABLE.” Active duty

Period(s) must be verified by submitting a copy of his/her discharge or DD Form 214, WD or AGO Form (older versions of discharge).

• Name submitted must be a “Living” Veteran of Dillon County, SC.

• Official documentation required with application to verify honorable service. (A copy “MAY BE” on file at the Veterans Affairs Office).

• Veteran of the Year 2019 will be selected by the past Veterans of the Year and will be named/honored at our annual Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 11, 2019.

• Attach your LEGIBLE (typed/written/hand printed) nomination on a separate page and state the reasons you think this Veteran should be selected as the Veteran of the Year for 2019.

You “MUST” record your reasons/facts and describe His/Her contributions to our Dillon County Citizens, at large, and “ESPECIALLY” SERVICE TO THE DILLON COUNTY VETERANS COMMUNITY.”

I hereby nominate:

_________________________________________________

Veteran’s Address:

___________________________________________________

Phone Number/Email:

___________________________________________________

Submitted By:

___________________________________________________

Phone/Contact

Number:

___________________________________________________