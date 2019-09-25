Dillon Man Wins Lottery

A Dillon man would have won $250,000 a couple of days sooner if he hadn’t forgotten about the lottery ticket he’d left out in his truck.

“It was exciting,” he admitted when he finally scratched the ticket. He’s even more excited about his plans for the prize money. “I’m paying off my house,” he said. The Dillon winner claimed the last top prize of $250,000 in the $10 Money Plu$ game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Sprint Food Stores Inc. #727 in Dillon received a commission of $2,500.

