Pastors Invited To Come To The Table At Pregnancy Center

Dillon County is #2, and NOT in a good way!

Dillon County has the 2nd highest teen birth rate in the State. Yes, you read that right.

Of 46 counties, we are 32nd in size and yet #2 in teen pregnancies. TPC (The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County) is sounding the alarm and calling you to action.

We extend an open invitation to ALL the local pastors to partner with us as we seek God on behalf of our children. This is not a fundraising event. This is a call to action.

We invite the local churches to come to the table and discuss the crisis WE as a county are facing.

Come see who we are and what we do. Come tour our offices. Come see how God leads you to join us in the work.

Come to the Table, Saturday, October 12 at 3 p.m. The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County, 310 East Washington St, Dillon. 843.816.6559.

