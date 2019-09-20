2019-CP-17-229 Michael Wenrich v. Shanda L Gardner

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

MOTION AND ORDER FOR SPECIAL REFEREE AND NOTICE:

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

MICHAEL WENRICH, PLANTIFF

V.

SHANDA L. GARDNER, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE ESTATE OF RONALD TAYLOR GARDNER, SR., DEFENDANT

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

CASE NO: 2019-CP-17-229

Upon this Motion of the Plaintiff and with the Defendant having been served via publication on July 11, 2019, July 18, 2019 and July 25, 2019, and being now in default, as evidenced by the Affidavit of Default by Allyson R. Pittman, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the within matter be and it is hereby referred to the Honorable Charles E. Curry, Special Referee for Dillon County, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure to take the testimony, make his findings of fact and conclusions of law and issue a Final Order in this action. Any appeal from such Order shall be as set forth in Rule 53(e). AND IT IS SO ORDERED. TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN NOTICE that a hearing has been set in the above entitled action on November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. You are hereby notified to be present at the Dillon County Courthouse Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536.

Law Offices of Daniel H. Shine

211 West Hampton Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-774-2400

