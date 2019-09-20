2019-CP-00452 Bayview Loan Servicing vs. Christine Y. Williams

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC,

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

Christine Y. Williams a/k/a Christine Williams a/k/a Christine Coates Williams; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles; and South Carolina Department of Transportation,

DEFENDANT(S).

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO: 2019CP1700452

(NON-JURY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE)

SUMMONS AND NOTICES

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, or to otherwise appear and defend, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the subscribers at their office, 4000 Faber Place, Suite 450, P.O. Box 71727, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29415, or to otherwise appear and defend the action pursuant to applicable court rules, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint or otherwise appear and defend within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for relief demanded therein, and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDE(S) AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Rule 53b SCRCP, as amended effective September 1, 2002, the Plaintiff will move for a general Order of Reference to the Special Referee for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53b of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, specifically provide that the said Special Referee is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this action. If there are counterclaims requiring a jury trial, any party may file a demand under rule 38, SCRCP and the case will be returned to the Circuit Court.

NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action, together with the Summons, was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on August 22, 2019 at 5:01 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the Supreme Court of South Carolina Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, you may be eligible for foreclosure intervention programs for the purpose of resolving the above-referenced foreclosure action. If you wish to be considered for a foreclosure intervention program, you must contact Finkel Law Firm LLC, 4000 Faber Place Drive, Suite 450 (29405), P.O. Box 71727 (29415), North Charleston, SC 29405, or call (843) 577-5460 within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice. Finkel Law Firm LLC represents the Plaintiff in this action. Our law firm does not represent you and is not authorized to provide you any legal advice.IF YOU FAIL, REFUSE, OR VOLUNTARILY ELECT NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION PROCESS, THE FORECLOSURE MAY PROCEED.

NOTICE PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT (15 U.S.C. ß 1692 et seq.): This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information you provide will be used for that purpose. However, if you have previously received a discharge from bankruptcy, this message is not and should be construed as an attempt to collect a debt, but only as a requirement pursuant to the administrative order.

FINKEL LAW FIRM LLC

THOMAS A. SHOOK

Post Office Box 71727

North Charleston, South Carolina 29415

(843) 577-5460

Attorney for Plaintiff.

