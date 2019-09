Sheriff’s Office Seeks Several On Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

TRACEY LEE SCOTT

1954 DOE TRAIL

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR MALICIOUS INJURY

TO PROPERTY

TRUMAYNE MONTRELL

THOMPSON

453 RIDGE CT

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR BURGLARY

RICKY C. CAULDER

1118 CARTER ROAD

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND USE OF VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION

JAMIE DA’QUAN DAVID

2076 HWY 381 SOUTH

CLIO, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR TRESPASSING

AND BURGLARY

TOMMIE W LANE JR.

145 ROWELL CIRCLE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR FRAUDULENT CHECK

RAFIEL D MAXWELL

1128 SPARROW DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

CRYSTAL MCDANIEL

7213 BROOMSTRAW CT

NICHOLS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR FRAUDULENT CHECK

SIEPHE ROGERS

4405 HWY.34 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT

SHANNON NICHOLE SEALS

362 WESTOVER RD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

FREDRICK LYNN SELLERS JR.

900 EAST DARGAN STREET

DILLON, SC.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR STRONG ARM ROBBERY

JAMES ARTHUR GRANT, JR.

1525 SAND CREST

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

AND BURGLARY

ARTHUR JAMES GREEN III

337 ELKINS RD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ARMED ROBBERY

YAYSHER DAMION GRICE

2014 GREEN ACRES LOOP

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

GARY OSTELL HARGROVE

206 MCNEIL STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

CARLTON LEE HUBBARD

2355 HWY 301 NORTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TERRY JENKINS JR.

265 CROWLEY DRIVE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT LARCENY

JAMES FRANKLIN JOHNSON III

412 PEE DEE CHURCH RD

DILLON, SC.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY AND MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

ANDREW S COOPER

2515 HWY. 38 WEST

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR SHOPLIFTING

JIMMY LEE HAYES

1060 KEMPER CHURCH RD

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VIOLATION

LACEDRIC ROBERTSON

621 S 9TH AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR POINTING A FIREARM AT A PERSON

CLEO WARD JR.

902 E 7TH AVENUE

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT LARCENY

DAWN ASHLEY WATTS

515 MT CALVARY RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR BURGLARY