Dillon Mayor Pro-Tem Reports Busy Month

By Betsy Finklea

City of Dillon Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Phil Wallace reported at the August meeting that he had a busy month representing the city, but he enjoyed it and was honored.

Wallace participated in the ribbon cutting of Food Lion, the Newtown Stop The Violence Awareness Event, and the National Guard Deployment Ceremony.

He also visited with Hardy Jackson at the sewage treatment plant.

Wallace said they were trying to address the issues with dogs running around the neighborhoods. City Manager Glen Wagner said if anyone sees stray dogs or dogs that they are concerned about to call 9-1-1.

Wallace said there were many good things happening in Dillon, and it was a joy to see.

