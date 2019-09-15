City Financial Report Given

City of Dillon Finance Director Janet Bethea gave the financial report as of July 31, 2019 at their August meeting.

The General Fund is $1,957,470 and out of that $50,000 is earmarked as a loan payment back to themselves.

They had $286,911 more in revenue in 2019 than in 2018. This is due to an increase in sanitation rates plus some revenues that came in July instead of June.

City Manager Glen Wagner said the general fund was break-even at the end of the year, but they will know when the audit comes back.

The expenditures were $1,019,743 in July 2019 versus $645,450 in July 2018. $374,293 was used for the sanitation truck, but these funds will go back in the general fund through a loan. The water and sewer fund was $1,616,867 in non-restricted funds and $1,790,779 in restricted funds for a total of all funds of $3,407,646. There was $81,234 more in revenue in 2019 than 2018 Some of this is due to the water and sewer increase. They spent $72,281 more in 2019 than 2018. Some of this was due to liability and workers compensation insurance increases plus some pump and aerator issues.

The golf course brought in $3,201 more in 2018 than 2019 and spent $3,122 more in 2019 than 2018.

The two percent hospitality tax fund had $909 less in 2019 than 2018.

