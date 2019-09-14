County Council Awards River Cleaning Bid

At a recent meeting of the Dillon County Council, the river cleaning bids were approved.

Finance Director Richard Gaddy told council that the river cleaning is cutting the trees out the river so there is a passage through the river. He also stated that Representative Jackie Hayes gets about $50,000 for Dillon County for the river cleaning. Gaddy read the bids as follows: Newell’s Construction in the amount of $50.00 per hour; Seals Lawn Care & Landscaping, Inc. in the amount of $55.00 per hour; and Second Generation Tree Service in the amount of $60.00 per hour. Councilman James Campbell motioned to take the two lowest bids which are Newell Construction and Seals Lawn Care & Landscaping. Councilman Jack Scott seconded, and all voted in favor.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email