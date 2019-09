Eighteen years ago, our country, way of life, and freedoms came under attack. The events of that harrowing morning changed our nation, our communities, and our families forever.

On September 11, the nation pauses to remember the thousands of victims who lost their lives that fateful day in 2001. Set some time aside to remember and honor the victims in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania as well as those who sacrificed so much in the rescue and recovery efforts.