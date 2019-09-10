Notice of Sale C/A No: 2019-CP-17-00199 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company vs. D Deborah A. Scott

Notice of Sale

C/A No: 2019-CP-17-00199

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Argent Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-W4 vs. D Deborah A. Scott; Glinston Allen Watts, Jr., I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring a distance 110 feet, more or less, on the Southside of West Calhoun Street and extending back there from a distance of 75 feet, more or less, on South Third Avenue; Said lot is bounded on the North by West Calhoun Street; on the East by South Third Avenue; on the South by lot of Coward, formerly, J. Greg Rogers; and on the West by lot, now or formerly, of S.C. Kinon Estate.

This being the same property conveyed to Deborah Scott by Deed of Glinston Allen Watts, Jr. dated February 13, 2006 and recorded February 14, 2006 in Book 417 at Page 238, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Dillon County, South Carolina.

300 South 3rd Avenue

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 059-10-13-004

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Four and 25/100 (4.25%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. As a personal or deficiency judgment is demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days pursuant to the S.C. Code Ann. Section 15-39-720 (1976). If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina, __________________, 2019

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700

