The Lake View Town Council meets on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Lake View Town Hall on Main Street, Lake View. For more information, call the Lake View town clerk’s office at 843-759-2861.

MAYOR

Matthew Elvington

843-992-6337

P.O. Box 96

Lake View, SC 29563

COUNCIL MEMBERS

David Kitchens

P.O. Box 562

Lake View, SC 29563

843-841-6112

Tony Hayes

P.O. Box 231

Lake View, SC 29563

843-430-8168

Mertis Barnett

P.O. Box 946

Lake View, SC 29563

843-506-9756

David Johnson

206 E. 8th Ave.

Lake View, SC 29563

843-759-0125