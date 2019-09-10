The Dillon City Council meets on the second Monday at the Dillon City-County Complex at 7 p.m. For more information, call the Dillon City Hall at 843-774-0040.
DISTRICT 1
James “Bobie” Washington
1207 Pine Street
Dillon, SC 29536
843-615-4955
DISTRICT 2
Tim Cousar
402 E. Hudson Street
Dillon, SC 29536
843-845-2290
DISTRICT 3
Johnny Eller
801 N. 10th Ave
Dillon, SC 29536
843-841-0348
DISTRICT 4
Douglas Jackson
1100 East Main Street
Dillon, SC 29536
843-774-3293
DISTRICT 5
Jay David
1066 Doctor Hardy Circle
Dillon, SC 29536
843-617-4037
DISTRICT 6
Phil Wallace
Mayor Pro-Tem
511 Johnson Drive
Dillon, SC 29536
843-774-2478
MAYOR
Corey Jackson
Currently suspended by the Governor of South Carolina
CITY MANAGER
Glen Wagner
(843) 774-0040 ext. 1013
fax: 843-774-0050
[email protected]