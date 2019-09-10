The Dillon City Council meets on the second Monday at the Dillon City-County Complex at 7 p.m. For more information, call the Dillon City Hall at 843-774-0040.

DISTRICT 1

James “Bobie” Washington

1207 Pine Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-615-4955

DISTRICT 2

Tim Cousar

402 E. Hudson Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-845-2290

DISTRICT 3

Johnny Eller

801 N. 10th Ave

Dillon, SC 29536

843-841-0348

DISTRICT 4

Douglas Jackson

1100 East Main Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-774-3293

DISTRICT 5

Jay David

1066 Doctor Hardy Circle

Dillon, SC 29536

843-617-4037

DISTRICT 6

Phil Wallace

Mayor Pro-Tem

511 Johnson Drive

Dillon, SC 29536

843-774-2478

MAYOR

Corey Jackson

Currently suspended by the Governor of South Carolina

CITY MANAGER

Glen Wagner

(843) 774-0040 ext. 1013

fax: 843-774-0050

[email protected]