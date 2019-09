County Council To Hold Called Meeting On September 11

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

12:00 Noon

_______________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. New Business

A. Dillon County Financial Audit Report

B. Sealing The Brick At The Judicial Center

C. Marlboro Electric Cooperative, Inc. Agreement

D. Lindsay Privette – Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments – SC Ports Authority Grant

E. Water, Wastewater, and New Industrial Park Road (Bid Proposal – Reject all Bids) Project Craft

F. Davis and Brown (Engineering Contract) Project Craft

G. Dillon County Football Field Usage

5. Old Business

A. Mosquito Spraying Schedule

6. Ordinances

A. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE BY DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF DILLON COUNTY TO REZONE A PARCEL OF LAND KNOWN AS TAX MAP NUMBER 058-00-00-056 FROM A RURAL (RU) TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL (ID-1) FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

B. FIRST READING – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2016 Park) OF DILLON AND MARLBORO COUNTIES AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK. (Project Craft)

7. Executive Session – Judicial Center Repairs; Hwy 38/917 Property

Results of Executive Session

8. Adjournment