LAURENS—Nancy Miller Tyndal died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence due to health issues.

Born in Dillon, S.C. on January 2, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Allen Worth Miller, Jr., and the late Louise Bryant Egler.

Survivors include her brothers, Earl Miller of Mooresville, NC, Donnie (Pat) Miller of High Point, NC, Steve Miller of Pageland, SC, Darryl Miller, Sr (Valerie) of Dillon, SC; sisters, Cindy Miller of Newton, NC, Wanda Bush of Fort Mill, SC, Karen Page (Mark) of Laurens, SC, Angie (Michael) Murphy of Belmont, NC, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Glen Miller and Terry Miller, and sister, Debbie Miller.

The family will have a celebration of life in Laurens, SC at the home of Mark and Karen Page. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th, at 2790 Fort Lindley Road, Laurens, SC.

