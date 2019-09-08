Latta Hosts Cross Country Meet

The Latta Vikings were the host team for a Cross Country meet in Latta on Tuesday, September 3.

Teams participating were Latta, Hannah-Pamplico, Mullins, and East Clarendon.

The Latta girls squad won their race with top 5 finishes from Tori Watson in fourth and Kristina Williamson in first.

The Latta boys finished a close second to Hannah-Pamplico with top 5 finishes from Nathan Hollaman in third and Luke Berry in first.

The top 10 in the boys division were Latta’s Luke Berry, Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston, Latta’s Nathan Hollaman, Hannah-Pamplico’s McCray Poston, Hannah-Pamplico’s Cullin Smith, East Clarendon’s John Robert Hoover, East Clarendon’s Terry Baker, Mullins’ Thomas Rankin, Hannah-Pamplico’s Alex Powell, and Latta’s Shane Anderson.

The top 10 in the girls division were Latta’s Kristina Williamson, Mullins’ Jade Wicker, East Clarendon’s Hope Azurdia, Latta’s Tori Watson, Hannah-Pamplico’s Alex McAllister, Latta’s Grace Hayes, Latta’s Izzy Freudenburg, Latta’s Taylor Arnette, Latta’s Macedeez Durham, and Latta’ Alandis Bass.

Latta’s Cross Country/Track coach is Chris Williams.

Latta will travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Tuesday, September 10, for a 5:00 pm. match.

