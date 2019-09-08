God’s Word Shines

This devotion is a monthly ministry of the Pee Dee Baptist Association, comprised of 32 Southern Baptist churches in Dillon and Marlboro Counties.

Featured this month is Rev. Rob Pierce, the pastor of Latta Baptist Church.

In recent days, we have heard about mass shootings that hurt at the core of who we are as people and who we are as a country. A person went into a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, and started shooting innocent people. As of this writing, 22 people have died as a result of his actions, with an additional 20+ injured, some seriously. In Dayton, Ohio, outside of a bar, a gunman left nine dead and 27 injured in a matter of seconds.

Other acts of violence that may not make the headlines continue to plague our country and our communities. It used to be true that these things happened only in the large inner cities of America, but now they are happening right here at home, in our counties and in our towns.

Politicians and political pundits will blame one political party or another for these horrific acts of violence. Many politicians will say whatever it takes to make them look good in an election year, without one ounce of integrity, regardless of political party. Some will even go so far as to use this tragedy to try to help their own political careers.

As a Christian and as a pastor, I want people to understand that we are living in a time where Spiritual warfare is real and that we are right in the middle of it now, according to Ephesians 6:12. We must understand that our enemy, Satan, is real, and his only goal is to “kill, steal, and destroy” according to John 10:10.

I certainly believe that the individual person is responsible for their actions. However, anyone who commits such heinous crimes is either possessed or under the influence of the enemy, Satan, as they carry out his purposes.

The disregard for innocent life has been the downturn of our society, either from abortion or the killing of innocent people. It’s murder, and it’s prohibited by God according to Exodus 20:13.

So, what is the solution? More gun laws? More politicians arguing? Since I believe the problem is Spiritual Warfare, I also believe that the solution involves spiritual warfare. We need to see what the Word of God says….

2 Chronicles 7:14. If my people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

The solution begins with God’s people, who are called by His name. The first question is, are you a Christian? Do you belong to God? If not, it’s time to surrender your life to the Lord Jesus, now!

Then we must humble ourselves, get focused on God and not yourself, then pray. Seek the face of God, focus your prayers on Him and His majesty.

You do that by turning from your wicked ways.

Repent, turn, tell God you are sorry, and make a change in your life. God promises to hear and to forgive, and to heal our land.

My friend, I don’t know where you are spiritually, but I hope you will know that it’s time for some healing in your relationship to God and in your relationship to others. Need help? Call 1-800-633-3446 to speak with someone who can help you get things right with God.