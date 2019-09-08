Farmer’s Market Planned

The Dillon County Health Initiative’s Pop Up Farmers Market will be held September 9 from 4 – 7 p.m. on the South Plaza downtown Dillon. We will be celebrating National Honey Month and Bring your Grandparents to the Market. Kids and grandparents who attend the market can register for prizes to be given away that night.

That Hartsville Bubble Guy will be entertaining. You can have your picture taken with the Queen Bee and the Beekeeper. Come and join us for great afternoon of fun and food.

We are always looking for additional vendors. For more information please contact Pat Laird 843-845-2875.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email