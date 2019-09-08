Death Notices

FORK – Luberta Smith Manuel, 92, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Carlyle Senior Care of Fork. A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Funeral services for Master Sergeant Donald F. Bethea will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, South Carolina. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Master Sergeant Bethea died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Marion County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements The family is receiving friends at 324 Brumble Drive, Latta, South Carolina.

