Here is the sports schedule for the upcoming games:

VARSITY FOOTBALL:

Dillon will play Latta tonight (Sept. 6th) at 7:00 p.m. in Dillon

West Columbus will play at Lake View on Tuesday, September 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Dillon will play at Lake View on Saturday, September 14th at 7:00 p.m.



VOLLEYBALL:

Lake View volleyball will play at DCS on Monday, September 9th