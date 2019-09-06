Dillon Downtown Development Awarded Eat Smart Move More Grant

DILLON, SC, AUGUST 15, 2019—The City of Dillon Downtown Development has received a $5,000 grant from Eat Smart Move More South Carolina. This grant will allow Downtown Development to move forward with one of its 2019 projects called, Destination Downtown Dillon Keep in the Loop.

Downtown Development is launching a campaign called Keep in the Loop to highlight an asset unique to our downtown corridor. A person can select any point within the seven blocks of our downtown commercial corridor and walk the loop back to their starting point and this will equal exactly 1 mile. The funding made available by Eat Smart Move More South Carolina will provide wayfinding signage to promote our loop to both locals and tourists.

Keep in the Loop has many advantages but here are our favorites:

It offers walkers a scenic route through downtown where they can enjoy the historic architecture of downtown buildings which dates prior to 1903. The Loop provides a metric for tracking your fitness goal – one time around is 1 mile. Most importantly it promotes Dillon as a walk-friendly community.

Our current walk score is 69, as reported by walkscore.com and we are confident as the campaign gains momentum this walk score will increase. Keep in the Loop is a strategy we are implementing to help close the gap of health disparities in our community while improving our quality of life. “This is an innovative approach that uses existing infrastructure to help people meet personal health goals all while adding foot traffic to the downtown corridor.”

About Dillon Downtown Development Downtown Development is working to enhance the quality of life for those living in or visiting Dillon, SC. Our goal is to improve the appearance of Main Street and redevelop it as a hub for cultural, entrepreneurial, and social experiences.