State News Roundup

Donna Isgett Named Chief Operating Officer For McLeod Health

FLORENCE — McLeod Health has announced the promotion of Donna Isgett to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

She will report to President and CEO Rob Colones and have oversight of administrators at all seven hospitals in the McLeod Health system, which serves 18 counties, from the Midlands of South Carolina to the Coast. Isgett will continue to support administration of McLeod Physician Associates.

Isgett replaces Ron Boring, who recently retired from McLeod. Isgett’s appointment follows a national search that attracted 100 external and internal applicants from across the country.

Isgett has worked at McLeod since 1997, most recently serving as Corporate Senior Vice President of Quality and Safety, as well as McLeod Physician Associates.

Her focus will be on fostering a culture of system thinking to benefit patients, physician and staff engagement and the pursuit of clinical and service excellence throughout McLeod Health.

SCDNR Board Member Presented Award

COLUMBIA (Aug. 19, 2019) — At an annual dinner for the South Carolina Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Board Member Duane Swygert was presented the “Man of the Year” award for his outstanding service.

“Duane has been instrumental in the expansion of South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry’s statewide expansion efforts,” a news release from the organization said.

The South Carolina Hunters and Land Owners for the Hungry was established in 2004 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It was started by a group of hunters that wanted to give back to their community. Since its start, over 500,000 pounds of harvested meat have been donated to those in food-insecure communities. Currently, the organization supports 150 families on a monthly basis.

If you are a hunter or processors and are interested in donating, more information can be found on schuntersforthehungry.com.

Clements Ferry Road Phase I Widening Completed Ahead of Schedule

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and partner Berkeley County have completed Phase I of the Clements Ferry Road widening project 3 months ahead of schedule. The project is anticipated to be under budget, according to latest estimates.

The 4.3-mile portion of Clements Ferry Road was widened from two to four lanes from just north of I-526 to Jack Primus Road. The $30.4 million construction contract included drainage and signal work, as well as raised planted medians in some locations.

The contract was awarded on Oct. 13, 2016, with a contractual completion date of Nov. 30, 2019.

Barrels were removed and the new lanes opened to traffic on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

The prime contractor was Banks Construction Company of North Charleston.

Funding sources for the Clements Ferry Road Phase I project were the Berkeley County One Percent Sales and Use Tax funds and the Charleston Area Transportation Study (federal funds managed by SCDOT).

Texas Murder

Suspect Arrested

By U.S. Marshals

CHARLESTON – On August 19, at 12:30 a.m., David Burnell Conditt, a 58 year old white male was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force (OPIN). Conditt was wanted for Murder by the Haltom City Police Department in Tarrant County, Texas.

On August 15, 2019, it’s alleged that Conditt beat and stabbed his twin sister during an altercation at her residence.

The OPIN Task Force developed information that Conditt was in the area of the Limehouse boat landing in Charleston County. While investigators were conducting surveillance, the victim’s vehicle was located in the boat landing parking lot and Conditt was observed sleeping outside on the dock. Members of the OPIN Task Force with the assistance from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the boat landing and arrested Conditt without incident. Conditt was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center pending his extradition back to Texas. In our Charleston Division, the U.S. Marshals OPIN Task Force is comprised of investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department.

South Carolina’s Duane Parrish Named 2019 State Tourism Director of the Year

AUSTIN, TX (August 19, 2019) — Duane Parrish of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has been named national State Tourism Director of the Year for 2019.

Parrish was announced as the honoree before more than 1,000 destination marketing professionals at the U.S. Travel Association’s annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO) conference, the premier annual gathering for destination and tourism leaders, held this year in Austin, TX. U.S Travel’s National Council of State Tourism Directors—a body representing the tourism offices of all states and U.S. territories—votes on the award annually ahead of ESTO. Since taking the helm of South Carolina’s tourism agency in 2011, Parrish has overseensix consecutive years of growth in the Palmetto State’s tourism industry.