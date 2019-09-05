Local Teams Play In Marlboro County Jamboree

All three public school teams played in the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions at Marlboro County.

The Dillon Wildcats returned home Friday, August 16, with a 21-0 win over Darlington at the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions at Marlboro County.

Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for a touchdown with 7:51 remaining in the first half. Kavi Patel’s PAT was good, and Dillon led 7-0.

Darlington quickly picked up a huge first down on a run by #7 but had to turn the ball over on downs.

Dillon was forced to punt on fourth and 12 yards to go.

Darlington’s #7 carried the football to Dillon’s 3-yard line but Darlington was unable to score.

Dillon took over with 1:15 remaining in the first half.

With 8:56 remaining in the game, Nemo Squire scored from the 11-yard line to give Dillon a 13-0 lead. Kavi Patel’s PAT was good.

Dillon recovered a bad snap and quickly took advantage as Jay Lester faked a lateral and scored. Once again, Kavi Patel’s PAT was good. Dillon led 21-0.

The Dillon Wildcats will host Havelock High School on Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dillon Memorial Stadium. Support your team. This should be a good one!

The Lake View Wild Gators fell victim to the Cheraw Braves 23-13 at the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions at Marlboro County on Friday, August 16.

Jalen Coit had 2 receiving touchdowns and Ricky Lockhart had the other one for Cheraw.

Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford got on the scoreboard for 6 points with 8:23 remaining in the first half. The PAT was no good. Lake View led 6-0 but would soon relinquish the lead as Cheraw’s #30 scored with 5:17 remaining in the first half to knot the score at 6. Cheraw’s #47’s PAT was no good.

Cheraw’s #9 threw a touchdown pass to #7 that was nullified due to a holding charge against the Braves.

Cheraw’s #9 connected for a field goal to give Cheraw a 3-point lead, 9-6, with 1:07 remaining.

The Wild Gators’ Michael McInnis scampered for a touchdown with 9:02 remaining in the second half. Raejon Rogers connected for the PAT, and Lake View led 13-9.

With 5:27 remaining in the game, Lake View was forced to punt, and Cheraw took over on the 40-yard line.

Cheraw quickly placed 6 points on the scoreboard with Cheraw’s #12 taking the pass into the end zone. Cheraw’s #47 converted the PAT. Cheraw took a 16-13 lead with 5:09 remaining in the game.

The Wild Gators were again forced to punt with 3:27 remaining in the game. Jalen Coit went high into the air and pulled down a catch good for a touchdown with 2:29 remaining in the game. The PAT was good. Cheraw lead 23-13 and would be the final score of the game.

The Lake View Wild Gators will open the regular season on Thursday, August 22, at 7:30 p.m., at Hannah Pamplico.

Support your team.

The Latta Vikings dropped a 27-0 loss to Chesterfield on Friday, August 16, at the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions at Marlboro County.

Chesterfield’s #21 scored the first points of the game with 7:34 remaining in the first half to give Chesterfield a 6-0 lead. Chesterfield’s #85’s PAT was good.

The Latta Vikings offense was unable to get anything going and turned the ball over to Chesterfield. Six plays later Chesterfield’s #11 carried the football in for a touchdown after being on the end of a pass.

Latta’s #11 picked up the Vikings’ first down of the game on a carry. But, once again turned the ball back to Chesterfield after not picking up another first down.

Chesterfield’s #21 carried for big yards and a first down. #47 added 2 yards on a carry. #9 scored 6 points with 4:56 remaining in the half. The PAT was good. Chesterfield led 20-0.

Chesterfield’s final score came with 1:50 remaining in the game. Chesterfield’s #14 connected a pass to #44 for the touchdown. The PAT was good.

The Latta Vikings will host Mullins for the season opener on Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. Support your team.