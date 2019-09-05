Services for Joe Byrd Jenkins will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Jenkins, 84, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Horry County, SC, September 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Flemming Jenkins and Virginia Baxley Jenkins.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Annie Caulder Jenkins of Dillon; children, Judy Hursey of Lake View, Ronnie Harrelson of Lando, SC, Kay During, Lisa Jenkins, Jo Ann Jenkins, and Terry Jenkins, all of Charleston, SC; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Buddy Jenkins, Nadine Brown, Gail Grainger, Norma Jean Graham, and Mary Kate Mudd, and Dolly Martin.

Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, B.C. Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, Prudie Brown, Winnie Norris, and Dorothy Jenkins.

