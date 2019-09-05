Hurricane Dorian Notices

GOVERNMENT OFFICE/SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Dillon County Government Offices are closed Thursday and open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

City of Dillon Offices close on Thursday. The golf course and wellness center will also be closed.

Dillon School Districts Three and Four will be closed Thursday, September 5, 2019 and Friday, September 6, 2019 due to inclement weather. School will resume on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the regular time.

GARBAGE PICK-UP

Due to inclement weather, AWS will be closed on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Weather permitting, routes will be delayed one day making Lake View trash pick up day on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Due to the impending storm and forecast of high winds the regular schedule for City Of Dillon residential trash pick up on Thursday is canceled. Regular schedule will resume on Friday, September 6.

FREE SAND

MUST HAVE YOUR OWN SANDBAG AND SHOVEL

Dillon: Roads and Bridges Department at Hwy. 9 East (114 Hopkins Rd.)

Dillon: 600 block of Railroad Ave.(behind the city shop)

Latta: Gasque and Dew St. about 50 feet off the road

REPORT POWER/UTILITY OUTAGES

DUKE ENERGY (800) 419-6356

MARLBORO ELECTRIC (800) 922-9174

PEE DEE ELECTRIC (866) 747-0060

DOMINION ENERGY (888) 333-4465

MESSAGES/ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Town of Latta Hurricane Update from Town Administrator Jarett Taylor: Town hall will be open in the morning until 10 a.m. Then town operations will shift to an emergency management format. We will make sure citizens can get in touch by forwarding town hall calls to a cell phone or giving out contact information. All police and town crews will be in town until the storm passes. There will be an increased police presence with the possibility of the use of our military surplus equipment. Having learned from previous storms, we try to be extremely considerate in dealing with any high waters and personal property if we can help it. Likewise roads will be barricaded if they are deemed unsafe. Chief Derrick Cartwright has stated tickets will be issued to individuals ignoring or moving barricades. PLEASE do NOT remove barricades for your safety and the safety of others. If you have flooded in the past, please be prepared to evacuate if you need to. This forecast is nowhere near as wet as previous storms but for the consideration of others, be ready to leave if you think you may have to so that we may get to others quickly. Thank you to all that have sent well wishes and thanks to the employees. They do take notice and it makes them proud. Things may not be perfect, but we are as prepared as we have ever been. Be safe and call if we can assist. See you in the other side of Hurricane Dorian!

Dillon, S.C., September 4, 2019- The Long Term Recovery is representing in the Dillon EOC to respond to any needs we may have in the county. The LTRG is able to help by providing assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Natural disasters have no season, they can strike anytime of the year and often with little to no warning. Being prepared for an Emergency will keep you and your family safe, plus it is as easy as 1-2-3. Step One is to make an Emergency Preparedness Kit. Step Two is create an Emergency

Plan. Step Three is Staying Informed. Think you are already prepared? Can you agree with these five questions?

I know what emergencies or disasters are most likely to occur in my community. have a family plan and we have practiced it.

—I have an emergency kit

—At least one member of the household is trained in first aid or CPR/AED.

—I have taken action to help my community.

To help neighbors affected by disasters become a Long-term volunteer or make a financial contribution to Dillon LTRG by calling 843-621-6626 or visiting DilloncountyLTRG.org.

About the Dillon County Long Term Recovery

Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group is a 501(c)3 organization that is a recognizable agency within the County of Dillon as the official Long Term Disaster Recovery Agency that will work along with the Dillon Disaster Preparedness Agency from the beginning to help the citizens affected to return to safe, secure, and sanitary homes.