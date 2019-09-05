Charles William Foreman, of Dillon, SC, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at McLeod Medical Center Florence at the age of 86.

Charles is survived by his children, Rick (Marie) Foreman of Lumberton, NC, Donald (Pamela) Foreman of Bennettsville, SC, Kathy (Bob) Cotton of Eden, NC; grandchildren, Troy (Melinda) Foreman of Manassas, VA, Michael Foreman of Bennettsville, Robbie (Allison) Foreman of Moncks Corner, SC, Katie (Darryl) Seals of Bennettsville, Virginia “Jenny” (Curtis) Melton of Wallace, SC, Austin Cotton of Eden, NC, and Zachary Foreman of Bennettsville; great-grandchildren, Marlee Ava, Emmery, and Gibson Foreman, all of Moncks Corner, SC; sisters-in-law, Virginia “Gin” (Doug) Miller and Kate Miller, both of Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife of almost 61 years, Doris Miller Foreman; his parents, Patrick Henry (Margaret Wickes) Foreman Sr.; siblings, Patrick Henry Foreman Jr. and Marian Foreman Harris; grandson Brent Williams Cotton of Eden, NC; great-granddaughter Hannah Lynn Foreman of Moncks Corner, SC; nephew Stephen A. Miller of Dillon, SC; and niece Anessa Lynn Miller of Hartsville, SC.

Charles was born on October 16, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Patrick Henry (Margaret Wickes) Foreman Sr. He graduated from Washington High School in Washington, NC on June 1, 1951. Charles enlisted in the United States Navy and served 21 years, where he primarily worked on training devices. On July 23, 1976, Charles retired from the United States Navy and moved from Ewa Beach, Hawaii to Dillon with his wife and three children. Once returning to Dillon, Charles worked as a security officer at South of the Border. Having a desire to further his education, Charles attended Francis Marion College in Florence and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree on May 10, 1980. Charles was full of life and lit up every room he entered. He loved singing hymns, spending time with his family and friends and attending First Baptist Church in Dillon. In his spare time he enjoyed throwing the baseball with his grandchildren and grand-dogs, watching the Braves, fishing with his son Donald, going to the movies, playing solitaire, spoiling his grand and great-grandchildren to the fullest, and sorting through endless pieces of junk mail.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, September 2, from 6-8 at First Baptist Church in Dillon.

A celebration of Charles William Foreman’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11am at First Baptist Church in Dillon. Interment with military honors will follow at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. All are invited to attend and celebrate Charles’ life. Cooper Funeral Home, 209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC will officiate the ceremony.

The family would like to thank Bobbie Lee and Esther Merritts both of Dillon, Cheraw Healthcare, McLeod Medical Center-Cheraw and Florence, and Dillon County EMS for their efforts and dedication.

Memorials may be made to: Camp Pinehill Baptist Retreat, 2096 Baptist Road, Bennettsville, SC 29512.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email