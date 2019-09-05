Barbara Tunstall Faircloth, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends have carried her through 9 months of in-home hospice care.

Barbara was born on May 29, 1937 in Darlington, South Carolina to her parents William and Barbara Tunstall.

She was an active member of East Dillon Baptist Church, and a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years.

She is survived by her two loving daughters; Gail Schafer (Richard) of Dillon, SC, and Barbara Sapp (Michael) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Also Step-son Bobby Faircloth of Dillon, SC, daughter-in-law Jamie Parker of Decatur, AL, step-daughters; Debbie McKenzie of Dillon, SC and Dean Scott (Carl) of Dillon, SC and her sister Pauline Arnette (Ray) of Easley, SC. Along with 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at East Dillon Baptist Church on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of South Carolina, www.hpcfoundation.org.

