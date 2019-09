The white building at J.V. Martin School (West Elementary) burned on Sunday night. As of this time at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, firefighters were still on the scene. One photo shows flames coming from the building. The other shows firefighters on the scene. (Photos by Corey Jackson)

UPDATE:

We have information from a bystander who says at 1:32 a.m. that the fire appears to have spread to the belltower. Firefighters were still on the scene.