Several Burglaries, Etc. Reported

Theft From A

Motor Vehicle

On July 1, a Laurens man reported to Sgt. Matthew Townsend of the City of Dillon Police Department that a firearm was stolen from his car at the Waffle House in Dillon. The man stated that he was having problems with his car when two black males came up to assist him. At one point, one of them was inside the vehicle, and then they decided not to help him and left. The man was unable to get the car started and left it in the parking lot overnight, but could not roll up the windows because the car had no power. He went to get his gun out of his glove box, and it was missing. The gun is a .45 caliber Tarus semi-automatic pistol.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle Parts Or Accessories

It was reported to PFC David Price of the City of Dillon Police Department that sometime between July 1-14, someone took an aftermarket car radio from a Honda Accord on Beaufort Street in Dillon. Several items were also found in the car that were not there before including a black crowbar, vinyl gloves, and a 9 mm shell casing.

Burglary

On July 6, it was reported to Cpl. Ricky Day of the City of Dillon Police Department that a burglary had occurred at Pittsburgh Paint and Glass. The window had been busted out. Missing items included a 12 Gauge XL single shot shotgun, a high power pellet rifle, a bb gun, and a 32-inch television. Investigator Monroe Herring was called to process the scene.

Burglary

A burglary was reported at a home on South 9th Avenue, Dillon, on July 6 to Pvt. Corey McLaurin. Among the items missing were a laptop, jewelry, 52 inch Panasonic flat screen tv, soundbar, lantern, cell phones, pocket knives, cigarettes, and night shades. Investigator Lori Tyler was called to the scene.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

According to a report by Cpl. Matthew Cox of the City of Dillon Police Department, a burglary/breaking and entering occurred between July 4-6 at Larry’s Transmission. A building had been broken into in the back, and a pressure washer was taken. Investigator Monroe Herring was called to process the scene.

Theft From Motor Vehicle

According to a report by Cpl. Ricky Day of the City of Dillon Police Department, Cpl. Day and Cpl. Cox were at Larry’s Transmission when they noticed that a window to a vehicle was busted out at J&J Service Center. It was discovered that a total of three vehicles had the windows busted out.

Burglary/Breaking And Entering

According to a report by Cpl. Blake Legette of the City of Dillon Police Department, someone broke into the City Parks and Recreation Office on Highway 34 West in Dillon on July 7. A surveillance camera shows a black male wearing black pants and a black hoodie with brownish or yellowish in color hand gloves. He used a pry bar and a hammer to get into the office. He immediately left the office without taking anything. Assisting Cpl Legette were Investigator Lori Tyler, Pvt. Thompson, and Pvt. McLaurin.

Burglary/Breaking And Entering and Vandalism

Of Property

According to a report by PFC Kyle Kelly of the City of Dillon Police Department, someone broke into Hair TKO on North First Avenue in Dillon on July 13. The window was broken and all of the cabinets had been plundered through. Hair supplies were taken. Investigator Jason Turner was called to process the scene. CPL Graham and PFC Leach assisted PFC Kelly. PFC Leach found the hair supplies in an abandoned home beside the business.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

According to a report by PFC Kyle Kelly, someone broke into a home belonging to First Baptist Church on East Cleveland Street, Dillon. The incident is believed to have occurred between July 13-14. Someone had made a bed in one of the back rooms. Miscellaneous clothes were found along with a device used to smoke narcotics, which was destroyed. Several windows had been raised. The only items missing were a couple of pairs of shoes that had been stored in the home.

Burglary Third/Grand Larceny

Someone broke into the City of Dillon Shop area on First Avenue, Dillon, between July 17-18, according to a report by Cpl. Ronald Graham. Someone entered an equipment trailer and stole a Generac generator and a television and monitor for the camera system.

Arrest Made In

Church Burglary

An arrest was made in a burglary second degree case at First Presbyterian Church in Dillon. According to a report by PFC Blake Legette of the City of Dillon Police Department, two televisions were taken. One suspect was arrested in the case. An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect. This incident occurred on July 19. PFC Legette was assisted by Investigator Lori Tyler, Investigator Monroe Herring, and Pvt. McLaurin.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

Between July 19-20, someone broke into Floral Occasions on First Avenue, according to a report by Pvt. Brett Thompson of the City of Dillon Police Department. The door was damaged. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

A Dillon woman reported to Pvt. Brett Thompson of the City of Dillon Police Department that at her home on East Dargan Street when she went outside, she noticed all three of her barn doors were open. The incident occurred between July 19-20. Upon further inspection, she realized that the locks had been pried open, and there was a pair of pruning sheers on the ground that did not belong to her. Sgt. Monroe Herring was called to process the scene. Missing items included a dirt bike/mini bike and a black and red 10-speed bicycle.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

Om July 20th, a burglary/breaking and entering was reported at Dollar General on North First Avenue in Dillon. Upon arrival, Cpl. Allen Turner of the City of Dillon Police Department noted that the front window of the store had been busted out. Investigator Monroe Herring was called to process the scene. Surveillance video revealed that the suspect was a male wearing a black and red hoodie and bags over his hands and feet. He had a red shirt over his face. The suspect took 3-8 packs of shirts and exited the store.

Motor Vehicle

Theft

On July 21, a Dillon man reported to Cpl. Quinton J. Johnson of the City of Dillon Police Department

that he parked his dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with 26-inch rims behind a friend’s SUV at a club where a private party was being held. It is unknown whether or not the vehicle was locked, and the man reporting the incident still had the key. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

Breaking And Entering

Of A Motor Vehicle

A Sellers man reported to Captain Ryan Berry of the City of Dillon Police Department that his debit card was stolen from his vehicle between July 21-22 at Brookside Apartments. The window of the vehicle was busted out. The unknown suspect used the card to pay his $143 cell phone bill.

Attempted Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

On July 22, a burglary/breaking and entering was reported LCPL Eric Nobles of the City of Dillon Police Department. The incident occurred at an apartment at 700 Garden Court. Someone damaged the deadbolt lock and the door and door frame near the lock. No one made entry into the apartment. PFC Price and First Sergeant Melvin Lee fixed the door so that the deadbolt would work.

Burglary/Breaking

And Entering

According to a report by Cpl. Matthew Cox, a burglary occurred at the Dollar General on First Avenue in Dillon on July 25. The glass on the front door was busted out, and a rock was found. The surveillance camera shows a black male wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a pink bandanna with his hands and feet covered take several packs of cigars, laundry detergent, and t-shirts.

Burglary

A burglary was reported at Trinity Behavioral Care on July 29 to Cpl. Allen Turner of the City of Dillon Police Department. Two arrests were made in the case. The investigator was Lori Tyler.

Theft From

Motor Vehicle

A theft from a motor vehicle on South Third Avenue, Dillon, was reported on August 6 to PFC Pamela Leach of the City of Dillon Police Department. A wallet was taken from inside the vehicle, and a purse was taken from the trunk. The pocketbook was dumped in a field near the victim’s house, but the ATM card was still missing.

Sheriff’s Office Responds

To Various Burglaries

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following burglaries from July 1-26, according to Captain Cliff Arnette:.

* On July 3, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at the Dillon County Trash Collection Site located on Smith Street, Dillon. The break-in occurred between July 1 and July 3, 2019.

* On July 15, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a hunting cabin on Buck Swamp Road in Fork. The break-in occurred between July 4 and July 15, 2019.

* On July 8, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in at 1006 Highway 301 South, Dillon.

* On July 7, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Cicely Court, Sellers.

* On July 13, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on East Hampton Street-Dillon.

* On July 14, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Woodhaven Road, Latta.

* On July 14, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Highway 9 West, Little Rock.

* On July 15, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Kelly Court, Hamer.

* On July 22, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a business on Highway 301 South, Dillon.

* On July 23, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Mark Road, Dillon.

* On July 23, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Legion Drive, Dillon.

* On July 24, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon.

* On July 24, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in at an apartment located on McNeil Street, Dillon.

* On July 25, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in at a residence on Willis Street, Latta.

*On July 26, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a break-in of a residence on Rocking Chair Court, Dillon.

If anyone has any information related to any of the burglaries you are asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.