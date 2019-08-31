Kirby Given Community Partnership Award

DARLINGTON — CareSouth Carolina awarded the Community Partnership Award to Dr. John Kirby, Superintendent of Latta Schools, at its August departmental meeting at the SiMT Building.



The Community Partnership Award is given to people and organizations in the area to recognize their distinguished partnership with CareSouth Carolina to serve and aid the community.

Dr. John Kirby was selected as the Community Partnership Award recipient for his heavy involvement in promoting health education to the students of the district by teaching them to be proactive with their care and for his partnership with CareSouth Carolina to enable better access to care in the community of Latta.

“I was truly humbled as this year’s award recipient. I accepted this award on behalf of my dedicated school staff that perform so effectively and efficiently which allows me time to develop partnerships that will improve our community as a whole,” Dr. Kirby said. “Our partnership with CareSouth Carolina in Latta provides much needed affordable health care for our citizens that improves the quality of life of their families, the school system, our churches, local businesses and industries and the community at large.”

Dr. Kirby said CareSouth Carolina’s mission to provide affordable and high-quality health care to everyone has made the partnership invaluable. “Having healthier citizens allows our community to reach goals for our community to thrive and not just survive,” Dr. Kirby said. “I am so proud that CareSouth Carolina realized the need for health services in our community, took immediate and efficient action to address this need and are now maintaining and growing effective services that make such a positive impact upon our citizens.”

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, substance-use prevention, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.

