Jay David Wins City Council Seat By Seven Votes

By Betsy Finklea

Fifteen years ago, Jay David ran against John Braddy for the Dillon District Five City Council seat. He narrowly lost that election by 15 votes. On Tuesday evening 15 years later, Jay David won the seat with a seven vote margin over Steve Johnson to fill the seat vacated by Braddy earlier this year.



David campaigned on building a better Dillon including working to attract new businesses and industries, improving infrastructure, working to get grants to make the city more attractive, attracting more opportunities for youth recreation, attracting investors for housing, ensuring financial accountability, and supporting law enforcement and firefighters.

David got 220 votes to Johnson’s 213. David won the South precinct and the absentee precinct to make up for a nine vote loss in East Dillon.

