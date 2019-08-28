Two Latta High School students were arrested today (Wednesday) for allegedly threatening a school shooting at Latta High School, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
One student is a male and one is a female. Latta School Administration notified the School Resource Officer about the threat.
Two Latta High School Students Arrested For Allegedly Threatening School Shooting
by•
Two Latta High School students were arrested today (Wednesday) for allegedly threatening a school shooting at Latta High School, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.