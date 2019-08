Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

AUGUST 28, 2019

4:00 PM

______________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 6/26/19 regular

5. Public Hearing

A. AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES, OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTER

B. SHERIFF’S JAG GRANT

6. New Business

A. Recognition of 12U Ponytails- – -Latta Girls – World Series

B. E-911- Canon Image PROGRAF Large Format Plotter

C. Front Arms to Garbage Truck

E. Recreation Requests

7. Old Business

A. Spraying for Mosquitos

8. Finance Report

9. Administrator’s Report

10. Ordinance Readings

A. THIRD READING – AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES, OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTER

B. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE TO CONVEY 0.352 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, WHICH IS A PORTION OF TAX MAP # 107-00-00-022 TO THE SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, TO GRANT PERMISSION FOR CONSTRUCTION AND OTHER WORK ON S-45 (LESTER ROAD), AND OTHER MATTERS PERTAINING THERETO

C. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND A COMPANY KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AT THIS TIME AS “PROJECT CRAFT” WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY, WHEREBY SUCH PROPERTY WILL BE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES, INCLUDING THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE CREDITS, AND THE COUNTY WILL PROVIDE CERTAIN ROADWAY AND INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE SITE; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.

D. FIRST READING – AN ORDINANCE BY DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF DILLON COUNTY TO REZONE A PARCEL OF LAND KNOWN AS TAX MAP NUMBER 058-00-00-056 FROM A RURAL (RU) TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL (ID-1) FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

11. Proclamations

A. St. Paul AME Church 40th Homecoming Celebration

12. Resolution

A. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN INDUCEMENT AGREEMENT AND MILLAGE RATE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND PROJECT CRAFT, WHEREBY, UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, DILLON COUNTY WILL EXECUTE A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND SPECIAL SOURCE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO A PROJECT IN THE COUNTY WHEREBY THE PROJECT WOULD BE SUBJECT TO PAYMENT OF CERTAIN FEES IN LIEU OF TAXES, AND DILLON COUNTY WILL MAKE AVAILABLE CERTAIN CREDITS AGAINST FEE PAYMENTS IN REIMBURSEMENT OF INVESTMENT IN RELATED QUALIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE; AND PROVIDING FOR RELATED MATTERS.

13. Appointments

A. Reappointment of Library Trustees – Tommy Stephens and Gail Coleman

B. Planning Commission – District #1 – James Campbell

C. Planning Commission – District #5 – Harold Moody

D. Economic Development Board – District #3 – Archie Scott

14. Executive Session – Economic Development Matter

Results of Executive Session

15. Adjournment