Forecasters Closely Monitoring Tropical Disturbance Off Atlantic Coast

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 26, 2019 – A cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the southern Atlantic Seaboard may become the basin’s next tropical depression or storm this week.

The area of disturbed weather, dubbed Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center, wandered over the Florida Peninsula on Saturday and brought localized downpours to eastern parts of the state.

The center of this disturbance has since moved off the Southeast coast into a more conducive environment for organization.



As 98L continues northeastward, conditions should be conducive for further development and organization of this system over the next few days as it moves through a zone of warm water and fairly low wind shear,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

The next tropical storm in the basin will acquire the name Erin.

A non-tropical system moving into the Eastern states into the middle of the week is expected to largely protect the Atlantic coast states from direct impacts from this brewing tropical system.

“The center of 98L will remain offshore of the East coast this week as it begins to accelerate northeastward,” Pydynowski said.

Invest 98L has been designated a <1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

In comparison to the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has been used by meteorologists for decades and classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is based on a broad range of important factors. The scale covers not only wind speed, but flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.