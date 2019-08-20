Special Referee’s Sale 2019-CP-17-00216 USDA vs Joyce Clark

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2019-CP-17-00216

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service or Successor Agency, United States Department of Agriculture against Joyce A. Clark, I, the Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting 150 feet on the southeast side of Holly Street, extending back a distance of 172.50 feet on Pine Street, a distance of 127.50 feet on Bethea Street and being shown as Tract A, containing .52 acre, on a plat surveyed for Joyce Clark by Phillip B. Culbreth, RLS, dated October 2, 1997, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 27 at page 278. Said plat is incorporated in and made a part of this description.

This being the same property conveyed to Joyce A. Clark by deed of Daniel H. Shine dated February 4, 1998 and recorded February 4, 1998 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 298 at Page 319.

Property Address: 200 Holly St, Latta, SC 29565

TMS # 104-08-02-005

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s representative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, the deposit shall be forfeited and the Special Referee for Dillon County may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). As a deficiency judgment is being Waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty days after the date of sale. Purchaser shall pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.25% per annum. The sale shall be subject to assessments, Dillon County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances.

GRIMSLEY LAW FIRM, LLC

1703 Laurel Street

P. O Box 11682

Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 233-1177

By: Edward L. Grimsley

Benjamin E. Grimsley

Attorneys for the Plaintiff

W. Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

