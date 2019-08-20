Special Referee Notice of sale 2019-CP-17-00060 Michael K Polston

SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2019-CP-17-00060

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Michael K. Polston; and Any Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of the Estate of Melanie H. Polston, Deceased, their heirs or devisees, successors and assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, I, the undersigned Eugene P. Warr, Jr., Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel and lot of land, situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, Dillon County, South Carolina being designated as Lot 8 on a plat made for Michael K. Polston and Melanie H. Polston by Phillip B. Culbreth, Registered Surveyor, dated November 4, 1992 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 24 at Page 235. Said lot is bounded as follows: on the Northeast by Cleveland Street; on the Southeast by property of David Webster; on the South by property of the S.C. Department of Highways and Public Transportation; on the Southwest by Lot Number 10; and on the Northwest by property by William Wallace.

This being the same property conveyed to Michael K. Polston and Melanie H. Polston by deed of Jewell G. Campbell now known as Jewell G. Campbell Smith, dated November 12, 1992 and recorded November 13, 1992 in Book 248 at Page 164 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. Subsequently, Melanie H. Polston died intestate on or about May 12, /2018, leaving the subject property to her heirs or devisees.

TMS No. 059-16-06-004

Property address: 1216 E Cleveland Street, Dillon, SC 29536

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in certified funds or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

Personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days after the sale date. The Plaintiff may waive its right to a deficiency judgment prior to sale, in which case the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 2.000% per annum.

The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given.

The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date.

Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

Eugene P. Warr, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

