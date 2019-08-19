2019-CP-17-00217 Bay View Loan Servicing, Inc. vs. Amy Ragin, Jay Ragin, and First Citizens Bank

NOTICE OF SALE

2019-CP-17-00217 BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company against Amy Ragin, Jay Ragin, and First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on September 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street in Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property, to-wit: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring 75 feet, more or less, on North Main Street Extension and running back therefrom at the same width 150 feet, more or less. Being bounded on the North by lot of Thursie Carter, on the East by North Main Street Extension, on the South by lot of Hazel H. Turner, and on the West by lot formerly of Reaves, now Watson. Being the same property conveyed to Amy Ragin and Jay Ragin by deed of Lodie Smiling and Gloria B.Smiling, dated June 17, 1996 and recorded June 17, 1996 in Deed Book 279 at Page 161. TMS No. 059-01-02-013 Property Address: 1105 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536 TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of said bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the successful bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions (at the risk of the said defaulting bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. The successful bidder will be required to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed and interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 11.5000%. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date. Honorable Charles E. Curry Special Referee Dillon County Riley Pope & Laney, LLC Post Office Box 11412 Columbia, SC 29211 (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff

