2019-CP-17-00195 Wells Fargo Bank vs. John A McDaniels

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2019-CP-17-00195 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. John A. McDaniels a/k/a John Alan McDaniels; Any heirs-at-law or devisees of David Tracy Johnson, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe; Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Ethel B. Johnson Henry, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on September 3, 2019 at 12:00PM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

TRACT #1: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR TRACT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA CONTAINING ONE AND FIFTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS ACRES (1.54 ACRES) AS IS SHOWN ON A SUBDIVISION SURVEY FOR DAVID TRACY JOHNSON PREPARED ON DECEMBER 27, 1994, BY WILLIAM E. HAYES, PLS; SAID PLAT IS DULY RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 25 AT PAGE 354 AND IS MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE. SAID TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED MEASURES AND IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: ON THE SOUTH, MEASURING TWO HUNDRED FORTY-SEVEN AND FORTY-THREE HUNDREDTHS FEET (247.43 FEET) BY LAND OF EVELYN B. ELLIS; ON THE NORTHEAST, MEASURING THREE HUNDRED ELEVEN AND SEVENTY-ONE HUNDREDTHS FEET (311.71 FEET) BY LAND OF DAVID TRACY JOHNSON; ON THE NORTHWEST, MEASURING TWO HUNDRED THIRTY-TWO AND FORTY-TWO HUNDREDTHS FEET (232.42 FEET), BY LAND OF DAVID TRACY JOHNSON; AND ON THE SOUTHWEST, MEASURING TWO HUNDRED FIFTY AND EIGHTY-TWO HUNDREDTHS FEET (250.82 FEET) BY LANDS OF WAYNE PRESCOTT, BY LAND OF LARRY W. PULLIE, AND BY LAND OF JAMES E. AND ROSALEE W. HARDY.

TRACT #2: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, APPROXIMATELY TWO (2) MILES SOUTHEAST OF THE TOWN OF LATTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE IN A DITCH ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE EXTENSION OF LEITNER STREET IN LATTA, WHERE THE

WITHIN LOT JOINS LAND OF EVELYN B. ELLIS AND RUNNING ALONG SAID ROAD NORTH 20 45’ WEST ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET IN THE ROAD DITCH TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 77 10” EAST 219 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE (AN IRON IS ON THE BANK OF THE ROAD

DITCH ON THIS LINE) THENCE SOUTH 20 45’ EAST ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO THE CENTER OF A DITCH DIVIDING PROPERTY OF ELLIS (AN IRON ON SAID DITCH BANK) THENCE

ALONG SAID DITCH SOUTH 77 10’ WEST TWO HUNDRED NINETEEN (219) FEET TO THE BEGINNING STAKE; CONTAINING

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email