More Latta Sports Schedules

2019 Latta High School Volleyball Schedule

Saturday 8/24/19 – Pre-Season Tournament (Varsity) – West Florence

Tuesday 8/27/19 – Johnsonville @ Latta

Thursday 8/29/19 – Latta @ Mullins (Varsity Only 6:00)

Tuesday 9/3/19 – Andrews @ Latta

Wednesday 9/4/19 – Dillon @ Latta (JV 4:30 & Varsity 6:00)

Thursday 9/5/19 – Latta @ Hannah Pamplico

Tuesday 9/10/19 – Carvers Bay @ Latta

Thursday 9/12/19 – East Clarendon @ Latta

Tuesday 9/17/19 – Latta @ Johnsonville

Thursday 9/19/19 – Kingstree @ Latta (Varsity Only 6:00)

Tuesday 9/24/19 – Latta @ Andrews

Thursday 9/26/19 – Mullins @ Latta (Varsity Only 6:00)

Tuesday 10/1/19 – Latta @ Carvers Bay

Thursday 10/3/19 – Latta @ East Clarendon

Tuesday 10/8/19 – Hannah Pamplico @ Latta

Thursday 10/10/19 – Latta @ Kingstree (Varsity Only 6:00)

Thursday 10/17/19 – Latta @ Dillon (JV 4:30 & Varsity 6:00)

All Region JV games start at 5:30, Varsity will play immediately after the JV game is over. If the school doesn’t have a JV team, Varsity plays at 6:00.

Latta Vikings 2019 JV Football Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

9/5/19 Dillon Dillon 6:00 p.m.

9/12/19 Dillon Latta 6:00 p.m.

9/19/19 Aynor Aynor 6:00 p.m.

9/26/19 Carvers Bay Carvers Bay 6:00 p.m.

10/3/19 Johnsonville Johnsonville 6:00 p.m.

10/10/19 Aynor Latta 6:00 p.m.

10/17/19 Andrews Latta 6:00 p.m.

10/24/19 Chesterfield Latta 6:00 p.m.

2019 Latta High Cross Country Schedule

Date Time Location

August 29 5:00 Green Sea Floyds Away

September 3 5:00 Latta Home

September 10 5:00 Hannah Pamplico Away

September 12 5:00 Andrews Away

September 17 5:00 Latta Home

September 24 5:00 Hannah Pamplico Away

September 26 5:00 Green Sea Floyds Away

October 1 5:00 Andrews Away

October 3 5:00 Latta Home

October (TBD) TBD TBD Regional Meet

November 9 TBD Columbia State Qualifier

All dates on schedule are tentative and are subject to change.

Selection to Regional Meet is based upon regular season performance. Typically each school is

Allowed 5 runners each for boys and girls teams with up to 2 alternates.

Latta’s Swim Team Schedule

Date Invitational Location

8/24/19 Ripley’s Invitational Pepper Geddings, Myrtle Beach

8/27/19 Sumter Invitational Sumter Aquatics Center, Sumter

9/7/19 Fort Mill Invitational Rock Hill Aquatics Center, Rock Hill

9/10/19 Sumter Invitational Sumter Aquatics Center, Sumter

9/18/19 Florence Invitational Francis Marion, Florence

9/21/19 Socastee Invitational Coastal Carolina, Conway

9/24/19 Sumter Invitational Sumter Aquatics Center, Sumter