Mission Trip Bears Strong Floyd Dale Influence



Members of Pyerian Baptist Church, Floyd Dale, SC combined with members from Mechanicsville Baptist, Darlington and College Park Baptist, Florence; July 21-28, 2019 in Isabella, Puerto Rico working with Missionaries Daniel and Laura Peal and their young daughter Josie of Youth For Christ. The team consisted of nineteen in total. The work included a preliminary work on the island of Viaques and then the bulk of the work was in the neighboring cities of Aguadilla and Isabela, in the north east corner of Puerto Rico.



Dr. James Orr, Cindy Orr, Tim Cooper, and Destiny Hewitt all represented Pyerian Baptist Church. Rev. Mack Marsh, Dana Marsh and their daughter Jadalynne; all residents of Floyd Dale represented College Park of Florence where he is the pastor. Former Floyd Dale resident Stanley Wade Goodwin, along with his wife and daughters, were the team leaders for the Mechanicsville Baptist group.



eam activities included four days of sports camp at a large apartment complex in Aguadilla working with around 50 underprivileged children. This was in conjunction with the local authorities and their summer program. In the afternoons the team engaged in street evangelism in the city squares of Aguadilla and Isabela. Friday evening was filled by working with the area youth at Campus Life where two more youth gave their lives to Jesus Christ.



Wednesday evening the group joined with other local churches and mission groups for a beachside bonfire and a meaningful time of praise and worship. On Thursday afternoon most of the members of the team were treated to a snorkeling expedition at the local National Seashore refuge. Saturday night was enjoyed at a local barbeque restaurant La Vista overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Early Sunday morning everyone loaded up for San Juan and the airport to head for home.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email