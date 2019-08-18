Mary Frances Alford, 81, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Bethea Retirement Community in Darlington after an illness.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday at Hamer Church of God with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and at other times at the homes of Connie Hyatt and Kimberly Powers.

Born in Dillon County August 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ernest M. Hyatt and Dolly Keith Hyatt. She was a member of Mt. Andrew Methodist Church, was a switch board operator at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon, and was retired from Wix.

Survivors include her daughters, Connie & Thomas Hyatt of Latta and Kimberly & Roger Powers of Blenheim; sisters, Bessie Coates of Charlotte, NC and Gladys Johnson of Florence; grandchildren, Jaime & Nata Gonzalez of Conway, Johnny & Jamie Lane of Latta, Heather & Steven Evans of Marion, Chelsea Hyatt of Latta, Don Ray of Dillon, Frances & Joseph Hunt of Dillon, Jeff & Doris Hooks of Nichols, and Franklin & Victoria Hooks of Lake View; 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Christopher & Joseph Hinson; great-grandchild, Caitlyn Madison Lane sisters, Mary Elizabeth Jones and Betty Watts; and brothers, Lonnie & Ernie Hyatt.

