Help For Veterans: July 2019 Meeting

Chairman Johnnie Daniels called the meeting to order with prayer.

Thirteen members present gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Chairman Daniels introduced the guest speaker Andrew Jordan, Regional Director for Senator Tim Scott.

Mr.Jordan stated he was from Chesterfield but now lives in Charleston and has worked for Senator Scott for six years.

Mr.Jordan and Senator Scott served together on the Charleston County Council.

Andrew stated that his family has a long history of military service and thanked all Vietnam Veterans.

Mr. Jordan stated that he and the Senator have known each other for over 20 years and added that the Senator grew up poor but later took the advice from a Chick-fil-A® operator and turned his life around changing from a poor student to an A+ student and continued to excel in college. Senator Scott did not set out to be a politician but fate placed him in the right place at the right time and he has since never lost an election.

Treasurer Cathorine Price gave the financial report.

A motion was made, seconded, and approved to accept the Treasurer’s report.

Secretary Craig Brown read the minutes from the June 20th meeting.

A motion was made, seconded, and approved to accept the minutes from the June 20th meeting.

Chairman Daniels discussed the stationary design.

Members Barbara Causey and Lloyd Brown gave some input on the design.

Chairman Daniels stated that 40 plus requests have been made for tables for the October Health Fair.

Chairman Daniels stated that member Nell Vincent sent him some information about veterans receiving help from donations.

V.A. Representative Valerie Graves said she was contacted by a person needing help.

No new update on van to transport veterans to hospitals.

Next meeting the vegetables to be donated will be canned turnips.

Chairman Daniels thanked Mildred Mishue and Cathorine Price for the refreshments and the American Legion for the use of their building.

A motion was made, seconded, and approved to adjourn the meeting.

