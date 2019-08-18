Delores Berry Dadds, 65, passed away at her home, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home of Marion. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Latta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Dadds was born in Latta, a daughter of Hazel C. Berry and the late Joe Victor Berry, Sr. In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by her brother, James Cox Berry (Norma) and sister, Patricia Price. Mrs. Dadds was formerly employed with Sara Lee Hosiery.

Surviving are her sons, Johnny Moore, Jr. (Debbie) of Marion, and Bryan Cullipher (Amy) of Latta, SC; daughter, Crystal Moore (Gary) of Marion; brothers, Victor Berry, Jr. (Gail) of Bennettsville and Stafford Berry of Dillon; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Abigail.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.