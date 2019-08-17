Free Robeson County Arts Council Event Planned

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton, NC, will host a free art reception for an exhibition featuring Robeson County Arts Council member artists. The exhibition “Perfect Hues: Members Gallery Exhibition” will open with the free reception 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at theater, and will be on display through November 7 in the lower and upper lobbies. The reception is free and open to the public.

The public is invited to experience the creativity of the Robeson County Arts Council member artists, who will be showing drawings, mixed media and paintings, and take advantage of this opportunity to purchase from these artists. In addition to the reception, the artwork can be viewed during box office hours noon-5:30 p.m. weekdays through the theater’s administrative offices.

This reception and exhibition is co-sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council and Carolina Civic Center Foundation. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut Street, Lumberton.