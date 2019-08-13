2018-CP-17-216 MARCUS MCGIRT VS WALTER CARTER

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
MARCUS MCGIRT, Plaintiff,
versus
WALTER CARTER, Defendant.
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
NOTICE OF HEARING
Docket No. 2018-CP-17-216
A damages hearing has been set in the above entitled action on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 9:00 AM.
You are hereby notified to be present in the Dillon County Courthouse, located at 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536 at that time.
August 7, 2019
Florence, S.C. 29505 s/Linward C. Edwards II
Linward C. Edwards II, Esq.
2301 South Irby Street, Suite E
Florence, S.C. 29505
by•
