2018-CP-17-216 MARCUS MCGIRT VS WALTER CARTER

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

MARCUS MCGIRT, Plaintiff,

versus

WALTER CARTER, Defendant.

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

NOTICE OF HEARING

Docket No. 2018-CP-17-216

A damages hearing has been set in the above entitled action on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 9:00 AM.

You are hereby notified to be present in the Dillon County Courthouse, located at 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536 at that time.

August 7, 2019

Florence, S.C. 29505 s/Linward C. Edwards II

Linward C. Edwards II, Esq.

2301 South Irby Street, Suite E

Florence, S.C. 29505