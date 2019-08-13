2018-CP-17-00126 FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORP VS STACY HARGROVE

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

2018-CP-17-00126

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation against Stacey Hargrove, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Brian Andrew Strickland, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for DILLON County, will sell on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., DILLON County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: ALL THOSE TWO (2) PIECES, PARCELS OR LOTS OF LAND LYING AND BEING SITUATE ON THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF RAINBOW COURT IN THE COUNTRY PINES SUBDIVISION NEAR FLOYDALE, DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. SAID LOT BEING SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NUMBERS NINE (9) AND ELEVEN (11) ON A MAP OF PROPERTY SURVEYED FOR ROSE ROGERS BY WILLIAM E. HAYES, PLS, DATED APRIL 27, 2001, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 32 AT PAGE 211 ON NOVEMBER 9, 2001. SAID PLAT DESCRIPTION IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO. INCLUDING A MANUFACTURED/MOBILE HOME: 2002 PIONEER (SERIAL NO.: PH1132GA18134AB). THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MITCHELL GRIFFIN, DENNIS HYATT AND MARTHA HYATT BY DEED OF DISTRIBUTION FROM THE ESTATE OF MARVIN L. SHERLIN, JR. DATED MARCH 8, 2011, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 492 AT PAGE 136. THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BRIAN ANDREW STRICKLAND BY DEED OF MITCHELL GRIFFIN, DENNIS HYATT AND MARTHA HYATT DATED MARCH 16, 2011, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 492 AT PAGE 256.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1804 Rainbow Court, Dillon, SC 29536

Parcel No. 122-00-00-048

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder). A personal or deficiency judgment being expressly waived by the Plaintiff, the bidding shall close after the date of sale. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 3.75% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

508 Hampton Street, Suite 300

Columbia, SC 29201

803-509-5078 / File # 18-41488

Attorney for Plaintiff.