Will America Ever Truly Achieve E Pluribus Unum?

With all the bickering, contention, and disputing that is going on in our nation, especially from a political, ideological, and racial aspect, one has to wonder whether or not this nation will ultimately live up to the origin of its creed.

Will the term E pluribus unum, that was once the official motto of America and is the motto inscribed upon our official seal, ever become a practical reality? This is a Latin term that means “out of many, one.”

When our Founding Fathers came up with this statement, they undoubtedly had in mind that out of the original thirteen colonies, there would be birthed a unified nation of diverse people from various parts of the world, especially Europe.

Down through the history of this great nation, whose ancestry has been of immigrant origin (except the Native Americans and the African Americans whose ancestors came here as slaves), there have been much contention and conflict that sought to divide and fragment America into many parts.

These battles and bones of contention came about because of religious beliefs, political bickering, socio-economic disputes, and most detrimental and destructive of all racism and its offsprings of slavery, Jim Crow, and other ethnic evils and discord that are still in effect, even to this day. Nothing has been so destructive and divisive to the fulfilling of E pluribus unum as racism and its results throughout the history of America.

From the carnage of the Civil War (that was fought respectively to preserve the union and free the slaves) to this present day, racism is still the greatest internal threat to our nation and its historical struggle to achieve a more perfect union.

Please do not accuse me of attacking the man behind the most persuasive bully pulpit in America, as well as the world, when I say that no other public figure or politician in the twenty-first century has been such a hindrance to achieving E pluribus unum as the “master tweeter.”

With malice towards none and charity for all, I have not failed to set the trumpet to my mouth nor stilled my hand as a writer of truth and defender of the faith, as well as the Constitution of our nation.

For well over forty-five years I have not spoken in fear nor favor against un-American beliefs and movements that were a threat to the sanity, survival, and continual growth of America.

From an outcry against the likes of Louis Farrakhan, Elijah Muhamad, David Dukes, The Skin Heads, and certain black militant and nationalists groups, I have advocated for truths, justice, and the American way, even when it went against the grain of both my experience as a victim of racism and my offended emotions and righteous indignation.

So before anyone criticize or accuse me of attacking somebody, I challenge you to join the struggle to achieve true unity in our nation of diversity against any and all voices of discord, disunity, and division. Regardless of whether their voices are originating from the state capitol, the United States Congress, or the Oval Office at One Hundred Pennsylvania Avenue, I believe it is the patriotic duty of every American citizen to oppose any effort or influence that threatens the well-being of our nation, whether foreign or domestic, political or ideological.

It really does not matter whether the people who are engaged in divisive and un-American discourse and activities are black, white, brown, or yellow when what they are advocating and attempting is in opposition to truth, justice, and the American way.

They are an enemy to what I believe this nation has historically stood for in principle (if not in practice) for over two hundred years.

Now I will be the first to admit that America is not a perfect union (and perhaps never will be). However, it has been an experiment in what a true democratic republic should look like.

Though the ideas and principles of our nation (in my estimation) were divinely inspired, the flaws, frailty, and fallacies of men with feet of clay have from time to time interrupted and impeded the process. In spite of the likes of Stephen Douglas, Jefferson Davis, Andrew Johnson, Joseph McCarthy, Lester Maddox, Elijah Muhammad, Marcus Garvey, David Dukes, and quite a few other obstructionist and opponents of the principles and process of E pluribus unum, the experiment, though presently tampered and tattered by the political civil war of partisan ideas that is stemming from both of our major parties, as well as the showdown between conservatism on the right and liberalism on the left, is still very much alive.

There is a resurgence of racism, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy that is primarily being fueled by the demagoguery, whistleblowing, and ridiculous rhetoric from the mouth of one who is at the pinnacle of political power.

Can anyone with a clear conscious truthfully say that the incendiary tweets from the Oval Office were not in some way a factor to the murders that recently transpired in El Paso, Texas?

Nevertheless, the experiment and idea of a true democratic republic of the people, by the people, and for the people will survive this present intrusion and interruption as it has so many others in the past to only emerge stronger and more resilient than it ever was.

E pluribus unum is more than a saying inscribed upon our national seal; it is a part of our manifest destiny.