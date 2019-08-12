I-95 Northbound Lane To Close On Bridge Over Great Pee Dee River On August 13, 2019 For Bridge Repairs

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will perform bridge repairs that will require a lane closure on I-95 northbound at mile marker 175 over Great Pee Dee River in Florence and Dillon Counties on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The left lane will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. and will be in place while crews perform work with equipment in close proximity to the travel lane for repairs to be made. Repairs are expected to be completed by late afternoon, weather permitting.

The posted detour route will be I-95 North to Exit 170 (SC 327) to US76/301 to US 301 to SC 38 to I-95 North Exit 181.



Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.